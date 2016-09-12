PICTURES: Hastings & Normandy linked by laser for opening of ROOT1066 festival

A spectacular laser light and sound installation, quite literally linking Britain and France, was enjoyed by hundreds of people at the opening of the ROOT1066 International Festival on Saturday.

Created by internationally acclaimed light artist Chris Levine, the iy_Project: The nature of sound and light took place on Hastings’ Pier during the opening weekend of the brand new arts festival celebrating 950 years since the Norman Conquest. Canadian born Chris is world famous for his 3D light portraits of The Queen, the Dalai Lama and Kate Moss, as well as collaborations with The Eden Project and top recording artists - most recently with Philip Glass at the Glastonbury Festival in a special tribute to David Bowie.

Collaborating with renowned sound designer Marco Perry they created a spectacular experience that reflected our, now peaceful, connection to Normandy and our French neighbours. The show included lasers being beamed across the channel towards St Valery - from where the Norman fleet set sail - in a symbolic invitation to our French neighbours to join in the celebrations and festivities.

