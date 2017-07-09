PICTURES: Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival

The fourth Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival opened yesterday morning (Saturday 8th) and was certainly the 'plaice' to be.
The festival was introduced by Hastings Borough Council after the success of the Seafood and Wine Festival, and also the Herring Fair. It's a celebration of local seasonal fish, food and drink producers, and great live music. Tickets cost £2 on the gate (under 18s free), unless you've already managed to purchase a £1 ticket in advance. The event continues today (Sunday) from 11-6.