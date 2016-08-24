PICTURES: Festival Circus hosts circus workshop

The Festival Circus on the Pier was happy to host a circus workshop under the big-top for circus arts students from Pulse School of Movement last Friday (19th Aug).

Tickets are still available for the Festival Circus on the Pier, with three shows each day until bank-holiday Monday 29th. Please visit www.hastingspier.org.uk/event/summer-circus/ for further details.

The group was treated to a special hands-on workshop presented by the Festival Circus’s education specialist Ann Dorwin, who also heads the Academy of Circus Arts for aspiring professional performers.

She led the group of youngsters and adults in learning juggling, object balancing and plates spinning inside the circus ring, before treating them to a backstage tour and a sit-down questions and answers session about circus arts and history.

The Pulse students and their families then enjoyed the spectacle of a Festival Circus show, including the world-famous Konyot clowns, Mongolian contortionists, aerial swinging cradle, Timoni the clown, Slinky-Man, and the breath-taking perch-pole balancing act.

There is still time to visit the circus which comes to a close next week.

Pulse School of Movement, based at Bohemia in St Leonards, runs classes for adults with special needs and learning difficulties of all ages and abilities.

The aims include helping with social interaction, increasing individuality, exploring imagination and creativity, and to simply have fun. Email pulseschoolofmovement@yahoo.co.uk.

