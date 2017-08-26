PICTURES: Boyzone bring the 90’s back to Hastings Pier

Boyzone took Hastings back to the 90’s last night with a gig at Hastings Pier.
The Irish boyband took Sussex back in time with some of their hits. Check out our gallery, pictures from Hugh Wilton.
Boyzone took Hastings back to the 90’s last night with a gig at Hastings Pier.
The Irish boyband took Sussex back in time with some of their hits. Check out our gallery, pictures from Hugh Wilton.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.