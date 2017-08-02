PICTURES: Bike Race

Plenty of peddle power was on display at the Bike Race in Crown Lane yesterday evening (1st Aug).
Competitors went head to head for a chance to win the Jimmy Read Memorial Trophy. The pram race takes place this evening outside The Cutter pub. The race will start between 7.30-8pm, but teams will be arriving from 6pm. A full list of Old Town Carnival Week events can be found by clicking here.
