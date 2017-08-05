PICTURE GALLERY: Brighton Pride parade 2017

Brighton and Hove was a carnival of colour as the city celebrated its LGBTQ community today (August 5).

The Brighton Pride parade was cheered on by hundreds of thousands of people, as LGBTQ organisations, emergency services, charities, businesses and other groups marched through the city.

Brighton Pride Parade (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The parade began at Hove Lawns at 11am, making its way along the seafront towards Brighton, up West Street, North Street, the Old Steine, up to London Road to Preston Park, where the Pride Festival takes place today.

Brighton Pride Parade (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)