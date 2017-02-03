Pick up today’s Hastings Observer (February 3)

Today’s Hastings Observer is packed full of news, with the story that the popular Hastings Beer and Music Festival set to move to a new venue after 35 years.

A full-page feature on this story is also on page 38.

Campaigners from Hands Off Castledown! held a public meeting this week to discuss their next strategy in the fight to stop Castledown becoming an academy. The full story is on page 2.

A bereaved mum has also launched a fundraising drive to raise money for a cuddle cot for the Conquest Hospital. Her story can be found on page 3.

Turn to page six for the full story on Dame Kelly Holmes’ visit to Spire Sussex Hospital.

Page 8 reports on a judge and two others being jailed for fraud.

Page 21 features a picture spread on this year’s Holocaust Memorial Service in Hastings.

The long-awaited result of the winner of our Cute Kids competition is also revealed on page 52.

For letters and opinion, turn to pages 30 and 31.

For the latest entertainment news and listings about what’s on throughout 1066 Country, turn to our WOW247 section, which starts on page 59.

And turn to page 84 where the latest sports news starts.

