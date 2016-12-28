Petition launched calling for improved St Leonards bus services

Scores of residents in St Leonards have signed a petition calling for more bus services in their area.

People living in Battle Road said services at the top of the road by Telford Road are too infrequent.

The petition was organised by Battle Road couple Dorothy and Bill Forsythe and Michael Horsley and sent off to Stagecoach.

Mr Horsley said: “We set up the petition because we feel we have to try and improve the bus services at the top of Battle Road. We all use them quite frequently.

“The 304 or 305 that comes down from Battle is not always on time and it is the only bus service we can get. It only runs once an hour.

“There are a lot of vulnerable and elderly people who rely on the bus services.

“When I was gathering signatures for the petition I saw a young mother with a baby half way down Battle Road waiting for the 304.

“She was at the bus stop for half an hour and the bus didn’t turn up. She had to walk down further to the next bus stop in Old Church Road.

“The 304 and 305 runs on Mondays to Saturdays but not on Sundays nor on Bank Holidays so a lot of people have to walk down the hill.”

More than 80 people signed the petition.

Mr and Mrs Forsythe also wrote to Hastings MP, Amber Rudd highlighting residents’ concerns about bus services in the area.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South East said: “We do currently run some peak-time buses along Telford Road to help people who need to get to and from work at the Castleham Industrial Estate.

“We’re aware that some residents have asked for more buses to run this way.

“While we value this feedback we need to consider the impact on residents elsewhere of diverting buses away from the existing route.

“At the moment buses are carefully scheduled to provide an even frequency along Old Church Road and Lancaster Road where bus stops are well used.”

