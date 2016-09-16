Search

Perking up! Rare booby bird found on St Leonards beach ‘improving slowly but surely’

The red-footed booby bird

A rare red-footed booby bird that washed up on a beach in St Leonards has been responding well to treatment in intensive care at the RSPCA.

