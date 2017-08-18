People urged to reply to voter registration form

Hastings Borough Council is asking residents to look out for a form asking them to check and update details listed for their address on the electoral register.

The council is urging people to make sure they respond as soon as possible.

The form ensures that Hastings Borough Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

With local elections taking place in Hastings in May 2018, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they will be able to take part.

Jane Hartnell, returning officer at Hastings Borough Council, said: “It’s important that residents respond as soon as possible, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Hastings.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at the elections next year, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post. In any case, you will still need to complete the form and send it back to us.”

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.

Research by the independent Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those that have lived at the same address for a long time. Across Great Britain, 96 per cent of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 27 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so; checking the form that will arrive through the post is one of the easiest ways to find out if you are already registered. There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our website www.yourvotematters.co.uk.”

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at www.hastings.gov.uk/my_council/voting_elections/.