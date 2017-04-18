People moved by Good Friday re-enactment procession.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hastings Old Town on Good Friday to watch a moving re-enactment of the Crucifixion.

The events has taken place locally on Good Friday for more than 20 years.

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142054001

It is staged by the Old Town Parish Players, who are drawn from All Saints and St Clements Churches and St Mary Star of the Sea Church.

The realistic re-enactment saw Jesus, played by James Robus, being judged by Pontius Pilate (played by Paul Dine), at St Clements Church before carrying a large wooden cross along the High Street, escorted by Roman centurians, played by Keith Leech, Kevin Boorman, Old Town councillor James Bacon and Tom Brown.

The procession paused at St Mary’s before the crucifixion scene was enacted in front of All Saints Church.

Kevin Boorman commented: “It is a moving experience which seems affects a lot of people who recognise the relevance and poignancy.

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142010001

“It involves local people and the local community and makes people stop and think, which cannot be a bad thing.”

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142136001

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142121001

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142713001

Stations of the Cross reenactment in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-170415-142658001