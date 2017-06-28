Paul is flying high in photo competition

A local photographer has scooped the ‘Best in Show’ accolade at a Bexhill gallery’s first open photography competition.

Paul Praeger, who is a member of Hastings and Ore photographic club won ‘Best in Show’ for his submission as part of the Murmurations Gallery’s first Open Photography Competition which ended on June 25.

Along with ten other categories, which included Street, Abstract, Landscape, Paul won the Action/Sport category (sponsored by The Sportsman Pub) for his photograph ‘Flying’; beating off stiff competition from a wide range of entrants.

Paul was subsequently awarded the Best in Show as sponsored by Murmurations Gallery, which is based at Parkhurst Road, Bexhill.

Gallery director, Joe Nguyen, says the exhibition was organised to encourage more photographers to come forward to exhibit their work in a gallery environment.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the candidates,” he said.

“Photography is such an accessible medium. We wanted to reach out to the widest audience possible in terms of engagement and participation.

“Although it was hard work organising all the categories from such a diverse field we have been heartened by the number of people who welcomed the format and those who expressed an interest in doing it again next year.

“Naturally we would not have been able to do it, was it not for the generosity of local businesses who donated prizes for each category. These included the De La Warr Pavilion, The Club at the Waterfront, Rother Print Ltd, Starlings Art & Craft Collective, and Music’s Not Dead to name a few.”

Next month Murmurations launch its second Summer Open. Joe says this forthcoming exhibition, to be held July 4--30, will be made up of a finely curated show from a range of practices such as sculpture, photography, ceramics, paintings, and fused glass.

For a full list of winners from the Open Photography Competition visit: www.murmurationsgallery.co.uk/photography-open