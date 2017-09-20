Parker Building Supplies angling match Annual event reel’s in £1,080 for charities

The annual Parker Building Supplies charity angling match was held on Saturday (September 16).
In support of the Teenage Cancer Trust and St Michael’s Hospice, the match was held at Clive Vale Reservoirs courtesy of Clive Vale Angling Club. Fifteen invited anglers fished in autumnal conditions of a cool breeze and heavy showers interspersed with bright sunshine. John Huggins, fishing again after a long lay-off, showed he hadn’t lost his touch and won the match, with Pete Coglan second and Alan Hill third. Mark Freeman had the best specimen - a nice crucian carp of 1lb 3oz. The event raised £1,080 for the charities. Organisers extend their thanks for the generous sponsorship of Raven Roofing, Trade Paints and others who donated prizes, and Hastings Angling Centre for the goodie bags.
