Pack your baskets for the Jazz Picnic

The Rotary Club of Senlac’s Bank Holiday Jazz Picnic will be held this weekend in the beautiful settings of a St Leonards garden.

Featuring the Excelsior Vintage Jazz Band and the popular Victory Sisters, the annual Jazz Picnic will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 27.

The event will once again be held at Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7NQ.

Visitors are invited to take their own food and drink and picnic in beautiful garden setting with its lake while listening to the music. Join in the Brolly Parade, dance or just listen. Tea, coffee and Pimms will be available.

Gates open at 11.30am with the jazz taking to the stage from 1pm until 5.30pm. There is ample free parking.

All proceeds from the event will go to local good causes including the Hastings and Bexhill Junior Rugby Club.

Tickets cost £11 in advance, or £13 on the day. Tickets are available from Pat Connor, Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7NQ. Telephone 01424 756990 or 07721400588. Cheques should be made payable to the Rotary Club of Senlac.

For further information on the Jazz Picnic visit: www.senlacrotry.org

For details about Senlac Rotary, which draws members from and serves Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas, call Mike Styles (01424) 843955 or visit the website.