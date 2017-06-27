Osteoporosis support group meet at White Rock hotel

The Hastings and Area Osteoporosis Support Group (Rother and Weald) will be holding their next meeting at the White Rock Hotel, Hastings, on Monday, July 10 at 2.30pm.

Dr Carol McCrum will be speaking about Bone Health: The Role of Exercise in Osteoporosis.

Booking is essential, as places are limited. Tea and coffee will be served.

Entry to the event for National Osteoporosis Society Members is £2, visitors £3.

Hastings & Area Osteoporosis Support Group is run by volunteers, who have been helping to support local people for the last fifteen years.

For further information about any of the group’s meetings, call 07856 677370, email: nos.hastings@yahoo.co.uk find them on Facebook or visit: www.nos.org.uk/support-group‎