Opportunity to visit special gardens

Garden lovers are in for a special treat when some of the local areas most stunning venues throw open their gates as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

Six Winchelsea Secret Gardens - Alards Plat, Backfields End, Cleveland Place, Lookout Cottage, Rye View and The Orchards - will open as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS) on July 29, 1-5.30pm. Presenting many styles, large and small, secret walled gardens, spring bulbs, herbaceous borders and more in the beautiful setting of the Cinque Port town of Winchelsea.

Gardens at The Orchards

Purchase a ticket for all gardens with a combined admission of £6 (children free), at the first garden visited. A map will be provided showing gardens and location of homemade teas .

Fairlight Hall, Martineau Lane, Hastings is open on Thursday. August 3, 10-4pm.

Recently restored formal gardens extend over 9 acres and surround the Victorian Gothic mansion. Features include a semitropical woodland avenues, huge contemporary walled garden with amphitheatre and two 110 metre perennial borders with far reaching views across Rye Bay. Light refreshments. Entry £6, children free.

Since 1927 the NGS has been inviting garden owners to open their exceptional gardens to the public for good causes, giving people unique access to some of Britain’s most beautiful, memorable gardens for around the same cost of a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Over the last 90 years, over £50 million has been donated to charities across the UK, thanks to the warm generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors.

