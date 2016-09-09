Sussex PCC's video log: Hanging by a thread – top cops to take part in charity abseil

Watch the video and see Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, speak to residents at The Queen Alexandra Hospital Home last week ahead of her sponsored abseil off Peacehaven cliffs on Sunday (11 Sept) for the Worthing-based charity.

“I was honoured to be asked to help raise money for such a wonderful organisation.

“As the wife of a Falklands veteran, and the granddaughter of a First World War soldier of the Royal Sussex Regiment, showing support for all the men and women who serve our country is close to my heart.

“Like many people I am deeply saddened by the life changing injuries that many service men and women sustain from the traumas of war.

“I have never abseiled before but I’m looking forward to the challenge. This is a great opportunity to raise money to support the QAHH whilst helping to publicise the tremendous work of this charity.”

The PCC upped the stakes by inviting Chief Constable, Giles York, to abseil simultaneously down the cliff with her.

You can sponsor Katy Bourne's abseil on her just giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sussex-PCCs-Abseil



