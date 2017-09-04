After the August bank holiday, many seaside towns start to wind down as the end of the traditional ‘season’ looms, but not Hastings!

After a highly successful Pride event on the bank holiday Sunday I was reminded that we have great events the whole year round. We have two imminent events coming up in the town, one of which is brand new and the other is now well established and, what many consider one of the best of our many big cultural events, that is the Seafood and Wine Festival.

Seafood and wine festival in full swing SUS-170409-133139001

The Festival has obvious economic benefits as it brings in many people from outside of Hastings to enjoy the festivities and the fantastic surroundings of the Old Town. Most importantly though, they come to indulge in the wonderful food and drink on offer from local producers and restaurants.

This year looks like it could be the best ever with Billingsgate Seafood training school’s C.J Jackson on hand to do three cooking demonstrations on Saturday 16th in the classroom on the Coast and the usual array of great musical acts to enjoy, including the fabulous Liane Carroll who will be playing the jazz breakfast on Sunday 17th.

I am also looking forward to seeing Chris Parker’s photography exhibition about seafood and the fishing industry locally. I suggest that you buy your wristbands for the festival in advance from the tourist information centre on the seafront, to buy the wristbands in advance will cost £2 whereas it costs £3 on door.

The other event is ‘Beano On The Sea ‘ which is being held on the Pier. This is a three-day celebration of some of the great indie bands of the 90’s. The line-up looks great and is attracting fans to the town from as far away as Japan. I look forward to reliving my younger years and seeing some of these acts that I grew up listening to such as Black Grape, Echobelly and Space.

These events are quite different from each other, the Seafood and Wine Festival is a celebration of Hastings and our fishing tradition and Beano On The Sea is using the pier as a venue, which as many remember, played host to many famous performers and concerts in the past. I’m sure that all of us welcome these events and I hope that many people will visit Hastings and the weather will cooperate.

The importance of these events go beyond the good time that people will have and increased visitor numbers that the town will enjoy, but is also evidence of the improving economy locally and the increased confidence that Hastings and St Leonards has.

I look forward to seeing many of you out and about enjoying some of the best that Hastings and St Leonards has to offer.