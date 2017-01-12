Open your garden for the hospice this year

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for more keen gardeners to open up their gardens to the public this year and help celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Opening your garden is a rewarding way to share your love of gardening while raising vital funds for the hospice.

The hospice is particularly looking for gardens in Broad Oak (on Tuesday May 30), Northiam (on June 20), Icklesham (on July 4) and Pett on July 18.

For more information on how you can open your garden in aid of the hospice, contact Felicity, on the fund raising team on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com. They would love to hear from you.

The Hospice is looking to celebrate its anniversary with residents of Hastings and Rother by holding 30 events in 30 places, including Celebratory Teas.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.