Open Day was the cat’s whiskers

The recent Open Day at Bluebell Ridge RSPCA Cat Re-homing Centre has been hailed a purrfect success raising more than £1,400 for the charity.

The event, held last Sunday (July 23), drew a large crowd of all ages keen to enjoy what was on offer and to visit the residents currently in the centre’s care. Bluebell Ridge manager Myra Grove says it was a great day. “Cat lovers enjoyed a purrfect afternoon,” she said. “We welcomed a fantastic number of visitors to the open day which had a variety of stalls, including children’s games, gifts and homemade treats.”

One of the current residents of Bluebell Ridge, Starsky is looking for a new home

Visitors also had the opportunity to visit the cats looking for homes. Myra says the centre, which is based at Chown’s Hill, Hastings had numerous enquiries and reserves taken on the furry friends, and four have possibly found new homes, she added: “A total of £1402.61 was raised at the event. This is a truly fantastic amount and I am overwhelmed by how many people came to support our open day.”

Bluebell Ridge will undergo a transformation during August and September to create a brand-new reception building. During this period, the centre will be closed July, 31-August 6, and will re-open on August 7 at 11am and will continue to remain open. However due to the disruption, closures may be inevitable. Myra said: “We are very excited about the new building, which will enable us to give visitors a more pleasant and professional experience.

“It will also give our staff and volunteers the facilities and space that they need.”

For updates or to view all the cats in need of a loving new home visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk