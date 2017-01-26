One person in hospital after Link Road crash

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Combe Valley Way this morning (Thursday, January 26).

Two cars collided on the stretch of road at around 7.45am.

Firefighters were called to help free one person trapped in a car using specialist cutting equipment.

There is no news on the condition of the person who was injured.

The road is currently closed for recovery work.

More information as we get it.

