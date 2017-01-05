One of missing London teenage girls found in Hastings

One of the two missing teenage girls from London was found in Hastings yesterday (Wednesday, January 4), but the other 16-year-old is still missing.

Tia Brade, from Islington, reported to Hastings police station the day after going missing shortly after police issued an appeal in the town as she was thought to be there.

Leah Silvester, also 16 and from Islington, has been missing since December 31, and believed to be in the Hastings area.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Metropolitan Police reference 16MIS056926.

