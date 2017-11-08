One in 300 is homeless in Hastings

One in every 316 people living in Hastings is now homeless, according to a report by housing charity Shelter.

The extensive report also found that Hastings is now 14th out of areas with highest rates of recorded homelessness in the South East.

By combining rough sleeping, temporary accommodation and social service figures, the Shelter report found that the number of homeless people in the South East has risen by 20 per cent to 27,600 in the past year.

Shelter’s report also found a total of 292 out of 92,236 people in Hastings were homeless – one in every 316.

The report stated 266 people are currently living in temporary accommodation in Hastings with a further 26 people sleeping rough.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter said: “It’s shocking to think that today, almost 28,000 people in the South East are waking up homeless. Some will have spent the night shivering on a cold pavement, others crammed into a dingy, hostel room with their children. And what is worse, many are simply unaccounted for.

“On a daily basis, we speak to people and families who are desperately trying to escape the devastating trap of homelessness. A trap that is tightening thanks to decades of failure to build enough affordable homes and the impact of welfare cuts.

“As this crisis continues to unfold, the work of our frontline advisers remains absolutely critical. We will do all we can to make sure no-one is left to fight homelessness on their own. But we cannot achieve this alone; we urgently need the public’s support to be there for everyone who needs us right now.”

Other homeless hotspots across the region included Brighton where one in every 69 people is homeless, Milton Keynes with one in every 110 and Slough where the rate is one in 132.

Shelter has launched an urgent appeal in response to the mounting crisis, calling on the public to support its frontline advisers as they work tirelessly to help people to stay in their home or find a new one.

To support Shelter’s urgent appeal please visit www.shelter.org.uk or text SHELTER to 70080 to donate £3.