Old Town car boot sale this Sunday

A car boot sale right in the heart of Hastings Old Town will be held this Sunday (October 14), 10-1pm.

The event will be held in the car park of the Stables Theatre and Arts Centre, The Bourne, Hastings.

Money raised will be donated to The Stables Trust Limited-founded to preserve the fabric of the building and convert it, with the support of the Hastings and District Theatre Guild, into a fully functioning theatre.

Bag yourself a bargain!