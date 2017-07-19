Old and young come together for lifeboat birthday

Local school children and senior citizens came together to toast the The Priscilla MacBean lifeboat on her 96th birthday.

She was looking her best week when a special party celebration was held in her honour her 96th birthday. T

The event, which took place at the boat’s dry-dock at the entrance to the Old Town, last Tuesday was organised by Dee Day White who, with Tush Hamilton, played a key role in rescuing her from a derelict state in a field near Eastbourne.

Attending the party was Mayor Judy Rogers, residents of Old Hastings House and The Laurels, and children from the nearby Sacred Heart Primary School. Local businesses provided cakes, sausage rolls and fresh fruit for the well attended party. Dee Day gave a talk about the history of the lifeboat and how she was re-discovered and restored to her former glory.

