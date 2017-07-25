Video: A glimpse of British homes through the decades

Despite our lives and homes having dramatically changed over the last 40 years, new research released today finds that Brits are finding it hard to part with some of their decades-old house features.

Almost a third of the surveyed Brits confessed they have décor or fittings in their house that are 40 years and older – nearly one in 10 Brits believe their carpet (9 per cent) and light fittings (10 per cent) have been there for 40 years or more, and amongst Brits aged 25-to-34, two in 10 believe their wallpaper has been around the longest.

The research by Vax further reveals that over a quarter of Brits have the same artex ceilings in their home today that they had in the 70s.

And other 70s house features that are still present in British homes today include: Lino floors (24 per cent), carpet in bathroom (15 per cent), patterned carpets (14 per cent) and pine kitchen cupboards (10 per cent)

But even though Brits are living with their old household items, we also claim to be a nation of home improvers.

A whopping 94 per cent say they have redecorated or remodeled a room in their homes in the last five years, with nearly half of them having made the changes in the last year.

And when it comes to their home décor inspiration, almost a quarter of Brits turn to home decorating TV programmes for expert ideas.

For glimpse into how our homes have changed, watch the video below showcasing the chronological overview of housing styles and trends through the ages.