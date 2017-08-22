The Great British Bake Off 2017: meet the contestants

The wait for The Great British Bake Off is nearly over and now the contestants for this year’s show have been revealed and they include a scientist, an architect and a former Officer in the Royal Artillery.
The 12 contestants will be battling it out weekly to impress new judge Prue Leith and veteran Bake Off judge, Paul Hollywood, alongside new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.
