Scientists build Wi-Fi 2,000 faster than UK average

Boffins have come up with the fastest ever Wi-Fi, that can download 60 films every second - by creating a signal that hitches a ride on rays of light.

The scientists created the super fast wireless internet capable of an astonishing 42gb/sec download speeds - that won’t slow down with more users.

Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology created the wireless network based on harmless infrared rays, that gives every device their own ray of light.

The system is simple and, in principle, cheap to set up, by ‘firing’ wireless data from a few central light antennas - which could be mounted on ceilings - which are able to direct the rays of light to the devices.

Since there are no moving parts, it is maintenance-free and even doesn’t need any power.

The futuristic network tracks the precise location of every wireless device using its radio signal transmitted in the return direction.

Since each device has its own specific wavelength, there is no loss of speed when the network is being hammered by multiple users.

Also, the canny system will never be interfered with by other networks.

Dr Joanne Oh received her PhD degree with the ‘cum laude’ distinction last week for her work on the project.

Dr Oh even managed a speed of 42.8 Gbit/s over a distance of 2.5 metres.

For comparison, the average connection speed in the UK is two thousand times less, at 17.6mb/sec - and more than 100 times faster than the fastest wi-fi available in Britain.

The work is part of the wider BROWSE project headed up by professor of broadband communication technology Dr Ton Koonen, and with funding from the European Research Council.

Dr Koonen expects it will still be five years or more before the new technology will be available to buy.