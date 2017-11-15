Competition opens for beer lovers to have their dream beer flavour made

A brewery has invited beer lovers to create their dream pint - by asking them to submit the most bizarre flavours they can think of.
The competition has been launched in the UK after enjoying success in Sweden where a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jalapeño Imperial Stout was crowned as the top beer idea.
Other flavours put forward include raspberries and maple syrup.
Innis & Gunn is searching for a beer lover with creative flair to collaborate on next ‘Imagine & Gunn’ limited edition barrel aged beer.’’
The UK will be able to share their flavour ideas to Innis & Gunn at www.innisandgunn.com until midnight on Friday November 17.
A shortlist will be put to a public vote to determine the winning brew, which will be announced in December 2017.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.