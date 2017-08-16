Celebrating National Rollercoaster Day

Each year on August 16, you will find people at amusement parks and theme parks across the country participating in National Rollercoaster Day.
Here we look at a brief history of the rollercoaster.
Each year on August 16, you will find people at amusement parks and theme parks across the country participating in National Rollercoaster Day.
Here we look at a brief history of the rollercoaster.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.