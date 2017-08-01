10,000 free pizzas are being given away by Domino’s today!

Domino’s is celebrating opening its 1,000th store in the UK today by rewarding the nation with 10,000 completely free pizzas.

The first ten people to walk into every store across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on ‘Domi-Day’ today (Tuesday August 1) will get a free dough-licious pizza to invite Brits to join in the celebrations of another major milestone in the company’s history.

Domino’s opened its first store in Luton in 1985, introducing customers to household favourites like Pepperoni Passion, Mighty Meaty and Vegi Supreme.

The 1,000th store officially opens in Overton in Hampshire today and is being marked by the unveiling of a special one-off gold plaque by Chief Executive Officer, David Wild.

The company is inviting locals to join the fun by hiding 100 ‘Domi-notes’, Domino’s especially commissioned ‘currency’ made in homage to Overton’s history of producing bank notes, with each one entitling the finder to a free personal pizza.

Over 35,000 people are now part of the Domino’s team, who freshly hand-make over 89 million pizzas a year and serve over 7.5 million Pepperoni Passions annually.

The company has pledged to open 600 new stores and create 21,000 more jobs in the UK from pizza chefs to delivery drivers.

Domino’s has been at the forefront of innovation over the past 32 years, leading the way with one-touch ordering, Pizza Legends for people to create their own, emoji and Facebook Messenger ordering, and just last week the introduction of voice ordering through Amazon’s Alexa.

The opening of the 1,000th store is the latest in a year of milestones for the nation’s favourite pizza company, which also includes the 20 year anniversaries in both Scotland and Wales.

CEO David Wild said: “From just one store in Luton to 1,000 in just over 30 years is a remarkable feat and testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Domino’s. 1,000 stores is a major milestone for our business and we’re extremely proud.

“But it’s the validation of our fantastic pizzas from our thousands of customers that really counts. ‘Domi-Day’ is our way of saying thank you for their continued loyalty and support and we look forward to opening more stores, creating more jobs and delivering more pizza over the next 30 years and beyond.”