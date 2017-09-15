Nurses to hold pay cap protest in Hastings

Nurses are to take to the streets of Hastings this weekend to ask for support in ending the public sector pay freeze.

At the event, to be held outside the Costa Coffee in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday), members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will encourage members of the public to sign postcards opposing the pay cap, which are to be handed to Amber Rudd MP.

The event is set to take place between 10am and 1pm.

Speaking ahead of the event, RCN officer Sue Bucksey said: “Nurses are tired, overworked and frustrated by the government continuing this cruel pay cap. Our members have suffered a 14 percent reduction in their wages since 2010 and with inflation now running at 2.9 per cent, they are desperately in need of a meaningful rise.

“The RCN is resolute in its determination to see the cap lifted and nurses will not take no for an answer.”