Nominate fishermen for awards

The nationwide search for the UK’s best fishermen, seafood restaurants and ports is set to close on February 17 and time is running out to nominate your favourite.

The Fishing News Awards, the country’s only awards programme recognising the hard work of those serving in the fishing industry, is back for 2017 following its successful relaunch last year.

The awards cover 12 categories, including specialist awards for particular types of fishing, ports, technical achievements and restaurants, and prizes for the Young Fisherman of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The awards are free to enter and people are being asked to nominate either themselves, their colleagues, or friends and family.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Aberdeen on May 25, the evening before the popular Aberdeen Fishing Expo, and will be presented by popular comedian Rory Bremner.

About his involvement in the awards, Rory said: “As I’m sure is the case for many people around the country, I didn’t know a great deal about fishing and fishermen before I came on board.

“Having now been fortunate enough to meet some of these people I’ve learned just how dedicated they are to their craft.

“In the UK we catch a huge variety of fish and are renowned worldwide for the wonderful quality of seafood found in our waters. I think it’s only right that we should highlight to the public the fantastic job fishermen do, and celebrate their achievements.”

David Linkie, the Editor of Fishing News, hosts of the awards said: “Increasing numbers of people all across the country are eating fish every day, yet how often do they really consider the hard work and skill that goes into catching it for them?

“Fishermen are extremely committed and dedicated, yet are often the most modest and unassuming people. They certainly aren’t ones to shout about their achievements in an industry that is continually looking to the future and developing new initiatives to promote long-term sustainability, yet they are more than worthy of recognition – which is why we ask for nominations from their peers and colleagues.”

“This is why Fishing News hosts these awards; to celebrate the determination, skills, and ingenuity of those involved in commercial fishing across the UK and Ireland over the past year.”

To see the full list of categories and to enter a nomination for the Fishing News Awards, hopefuls can visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards and complete the online entry form. Head to Twitter and use the hashtag #FishingNewsAwards to see the conversation and join in.

