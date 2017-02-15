‘No trouble’ at Hastings anti-abortion demonstration

A controversial anti-abortion demonstration by around a dozen protesters in Hastings town centre passed off without incident on Friday (10 February), police said.

The protest in Devonshire Road was met by a counter-demonstration staged by an estimated 60 Pro-Choice supporters opposed to Abort67’s actions, but both sides remained peaceful.

One dispersal order was issued by officers at the scene, requiring a 39-year-old man to leave the area – there were no arrests.

No issues were reported over concerns vulnerable women attending a nearby clinic might be filmed, police added.

Anti-abortion group to display graphic images near clinic

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.