‘Nightmarish’ train journey inspires 340 mile cycle ride

The daughter of a lady who receives support from St Michael’s Hospice, has completed an epic 340 mile ‘Hospice to Hospice’ cycle challenge from Poole to Hastings and back.

Cathy Gosden was inspired to do the ride after experiencing a ‘nightmarish’ seven hour train journey back to her home in Poole following a visit to see her Mum and Dad in Hastings.

Cathy, whose mother is supported by St Michael’s Hospice Day Services and Hospice at Home service, often visits Hastings and says the seven hour train journey really was horrendous. “As a keen cyclist I decided it would be better to cycle to visit my parents in August!”, she said.

Raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice and Lewis Manning Hospice, Cathy set off on her cycle challenge on Friday, August 25 from Lewis Manning Hospice, Poole and spent the weekend tackling the route, predominantly following the national cycle network. She arrived at St Michael’s Hospice on Monday August 28 after cycling 165 miles in the sweltering heat of the bank holiday weekend.

After a tougher than anticipated leg over the South Downs and a final pit shop in Eastbourne, Cathy arrived at the Hospice around mid-day. She was greeted by her parents, volunteers from the St Michael’s Hospice, Hospice at Home team and Community Fundraiser, Tracey Bull-Morritt, who provided a warm welcome and much needed tea and biscuits. Tracey said: “The Hospice would like to say a very big thank you and well done to Cathy for completing such a difficult challenge!”

If you have been inspired by Cathy’s challenge visit St Michael’s Hospice Challenge of a Lifetime page on their website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com