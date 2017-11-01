New season begins for Philharmonic

Hastings Philharmonic’s season 2017-2018 is now underway and kicks off this weekend with a concert at St Mary in the Castle, on Saturday, November 4, 7pm.

The Philharmonic Choir will perform the melodic ‘Mass in G’ by Schubert, the moving ‘Two Psalms’ by Holst, the second one based on a much loved hymn, and ‘Cantata Misericordium’ by Britten. The latter was composed and first performed for the centenary of The Red Cross in 1963 in Geneva. It tells the story of the Good Samaritan and with each rehearsal the choir is warming to its expressiveness. Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform with the choir, playing Elgar’s ‘String Serenade’ and ‘Serenata Notturna’ by Mozart.

Hastings Philharmonic now encompasses the choir, chamber choir and orchestra and this season’s programme reflects the wide scope of what is on offer from the entity.

A spokesperson said: “Our Musical Director, Márcio da Silva, also ensures that we find something new to appreciate in standard repertoire. We are a very friendly choir of around eighty members. We meet at the Tabernacle, Cambridge Road, at 7pm on Wednesdays.”

For tickets or more information call 01424 431442, visit: www.hastingsphilharmonic.com or just turn up and join in. The new season’s programme is available on the website, in print from members of the choir, or Facebook.