New local charity appeals for help

A new charity, based in St Leonards and Hastings is appealing for local residents to offer their support and get involved.

Seeds of Growth is a project raising funds to help the people of Birahimpur, Bangladesh with emergency supplies and longer term projects. It has grown out of the work of a Birahimpur man, who now lives in Hastings, and who has been helping the village for the past 18 years.

Houses in Birahimpur village, Bangladeshi

Local resident, Catherine O’Toole Scott visited Birahimpur in December 2016. She was so touched by the needs of the villagers and impressed by their ability to cope in the most difficult circumstances that she felt it was impossible to come away and not do something to help. Along with the Birahimpur man Seeds of Growth was established and she became the secretary. Catherine says the aim of the project is to continue and expand the work already begun by providing emergency aid and long-term support directly to the villagers. “Birahimpur is a completely underdeveloped village of around 700 people,” she said. “Many of the houses have no water, sanitation or electricity. There are no flood defences so when the rainy season comes, which can last for up to four months, houses, crops and livelihoods are often washed away. There is no employment and school age children are sometimes unable to attend school because of lack of money for school fees. When crops are lost, sometimes there is very little money even for food. This project is in its infancy and is looking for local people who would like to support and get involved. There are many ways to help. Find us on facebook or visit the website: www.seedsofgrowth.co.uk.”