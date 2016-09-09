New Conservative group leader on Hastings council

Hastings Conservatives have chosen a new leader on Hastings Borough Council this week.

Councillor Rob Lee, who represents Maze Hill Ward, replaces Cllr Liam Atkins, who resigned last week. Cllr Atkins said: “I have decided to step back from a leadership role on Hastings Borough Council due to my expanding family and running my own small business.

“I will continue to serve the residents of Conquest Ward and I give my full support to Cllr Lee on his new role.”

Cllr Lee said: “I pledge to fight for all residents, by fighting for improved services, a stronger economy and a good future for the town we love.

“I believe much more can be done to attract further investment and employment to our town, to help residents out of poverty and to improve the performance of our vital services.”

