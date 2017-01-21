New competition for purrfect cats

Is your moggy the cat’s whiskers? If so the Bluebell Ridge RSPCA Cat Rehoming Centre invites you to enter it into their ‘Cat of the Year’ competition

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer Bluebell Ridge says cat owners who reside in Hastings and Rother are invited to enter the competition. “There’s a chance to win a hamper of goodies for their cat, kindly provided by Lily’s Kitchen,” she said. “The winning cat’s photo will also be displayed at the Bluebell Ridge Centre.

“Working at Bluebell Ridge, you hear many amazing stories about how a cat has enhanced someone’s life and we thought that it would be lovely to highlight one cat with their heart-warming story. They do not have to be a cat that was adopted from Bluebell Ridge, the competition is open to all cats in Hastings and Rother. We’re looking forward to receiving many tales and finding the Bluebell Ridge Cat of the Year 2017.”

The closing date for entries is 12noon on Monday February 12.

To enter the competition send a photo of your cat and tell the charity why they deserve to win the ‘Cat of the Year’ accolade and your contact details to: bluebellridge@outlook.com. You can also enter by post: Cat of the Year Competition, Bluebell Ridge Centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings, TN35 4PA. For further details visit:

www.bluebellridge.org.uk