New archdeacon set to start work this week

New Hastings archdeacon Dr Edward Dowler is set to being his new ministry next week.

The new archdeacon will be officially collated and licensed in Rye parish church tomorrow at 5pm.

He will be welcomed by the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, with Chichester Cathedral Choir singing at the service in Rye.

“It is excellent that Edward, Anna and the family have arrived in Sussex and that he is now ready to begin this important ministry amongst us. We pray for them at this time,” said the bishop.

Dr Dowler will be responsible for the deaneries of Dallington, Battle and Bexhill, Hastings and Rye.

He will be officially installed at Chichester Cathedral on Tuesday, September 20, as is customary. Each of the four archdeacons in the Diocese of Chichester has a stall in the cathedral which represents their ministry to the whole diocese.

Dr Dowler was Vicar of St John and St Luke, Clay Hill in the Diocese of London until recently.

He succeeds The Venerable Philip Jones who returned to parish ministry earlier this year and is now Archdeacon Emeritus and Chair of the Diocesan Advisory Committee for the Care of Churches.

