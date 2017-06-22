New acts announced for pier gig

Two more acts have been added to the line-up for 90s nostalgia-fest Beano On The Sea.

The three-day music festival, which takes place on Hastings Pier on September 8, 9 and 10, is already boasting some big names from the era including Reef, The Bluetones, Cast, The Lightning Seeds, Space and Dodgy.

This week it has been revealed that Black Grape and Echobelly have confirmed to be playing on the Friday night, with the headlining act still to be announced.

Friday tickets cost £31 per adult, £16 for a child aged 12-15 and £8 for a child aged four to 11, plus a 10 per cent booking/payment fee.

Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £37 per adult, £20 for a child aged 12-15 and £10 for a children aged four to 11, plus a 10 percent booking/payment fee.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 16 or over.

Visit www.hastingspier.org.uk for more details or to book.