Nearly 500 cyclists wheely like Roatary club challenge

Close to five hundred cyclists set their wheels in motion to take the annual Rotary Club of St Leonards Cycle Challenge last weekend.

The Cycle Challenge, otherwise known as On-yer-Bike, took place on Sunday, April 23, and encompassed some of the local area’s most spectacular coastline and scenery.

Organiser of the event, Rotarian John Easter says they had a brilliant turn-out which exceeded all expectations. “The Cycle Challenge has three separate routes for riders of all abilities; 25 mile; 40 mile and 75 mile.

“The 75 mile was introduced this year and we expected around 50 riders but that doubled to 100.

“The other two routes attracted 373 registrations thus making the total registration 473, which was a fantastic result.”

The new 75 mile challenge started at 7.30am. The route took cyclists from Magham Down to Lewes, Nehaven, Seaford, Birling Gap, Beachy Head, down through Eastbourne seafront, Pevensey Bay, Pevensey roundabout and then back to The stade Hall, Rock-a-Nore. The first two riders of the 75 miles route were back at 11.30am. The final three arrived back at 4.50pm.

John says the event has been going for 30 years and goes from strength to strength. “The challenge has raised significant amount of money for local charities over the years and although we do not have an exact figure we believe it is approximately £400,000.

“We do not know how much we will have raised this year until the end of July which is the deadline for all the sponsorship money to be in but, we are hoping it will be around £10,000.”

He added: “Each year we receive may letters from the riders saying how much they have enjoyed the ride and hope it continues.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors for their assistance especially Handsome Bicycles. The weather was very kind this year for cyclists which it was great bonus.”

For further information visit: www.stleonardsrotary.org