Music students put on a magical winter show

Students from all four schools in the Ark Hastings network joined together for the first time to put on a Winter Concert for parents and local dignitaries, including the mayor of Hastings Cllr Judy Rogers.

The event featured both primary and secondary schools from Ark Blacklands, Ark Little Ridge, Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood and included school choirs, strings players, recorder players and even a rock band from Ark William Parker.

ARK winter concert. SUS-171101-111042001

Students received support from local musicians and singers who came in to schools to help with their choir rehearsals in the run up to the concert. Mentors included professional singers Rebecca Højlund and Susannah Appleyard, both of whom are involved in the local choral and operatic scene.

The primary schools, Ark Blacklands and Ark Little Ridge, joined together to sing a beautiful version of In The Bleak Midwinter, while the two secondary school choirs from Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood united to sing their version of Pharrell’s Happy, which they had been working on in their music classes throughout the term, as part of the new Ark Secondary Music Programme.

The event culminated with all four schools and a mass choir performance of Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song.

Concert goers were treated to mince pies and congregational carols throughout the evening.

ARK winter concert. SUS-171101-111030001

Jane Fletcher, regional director and executive principal of Ark William Parker, said: “It’s wonderful to see our primary and secondary students performing great music together. Hastings has a vibrant musical community and we hope to see these young performers feeling inspired to get involved and become musical leaders of the future.”

