Music Month set to showcase area’s music at its best

Music Month, an initiative set up by organisations across 1066 country that have come together to support and develop the vibrant music sector in Hastings and Rother, starts this week with more than 150 events taking place.

Running from Valentine’s Day (February 14) to St Patrick’s Day (March 17) it will encompass some of the area’s best music events from larger venues, to the many pubs and bars that are the heart of the local grassroots music scene.

Hastings and Rother have been declared a Music City and the formal launch of this idea will take place on Monday, February 27 at The Palace, Hastings as part of the UnConvention; a one day music conference featuring panellist conversations with BBC Introducing the South and workshops about the future of the music industry.

A major element of Music Month features the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition (see pages 45-48 for our four-page guide).

Hastings Fat Tuesday runs from Friday, February 24 to the main event on Tuesday, February 28 - Fat Tuesday; a night of fancy dress, fabulous feathers, beads, masks and music.

Twelve venues host The Fat Tuesday Tour where 24 bands play 20 minute sets in three venues and headlining this year is UK Britpop trio, Dodgy best known for their chart hits ‘Staying Out for the Summer’ and ‘Good Enough’.

The area has a proven record for attracting top names and Bexhill welcomes Simon Green aka Bonobo to the De La Warr Pavilion on March 4 to launch his new album, Migration. This electronic masterpiece is Bonobo’s sixth album.

Full Music Month event listings can be found online at visit1066country.com/musicmonth.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.