Music festival raises £2.5k for charity

A special one day indie pop festival, held at The Hastings and St Leonards Angling Association, reeled in a whopper amount of cash for a suicide prevention charity.

The festival, held on Saturday October 21, was co-organised by Sarah Corrie and Amelia Fletcher in memory of her brother, Mathew, who committed suicide in 1996. Amelia and Mathew performed together in seminal indie band Talulah Gosh and later in Heavenly.

Amelia currently performs in Catenary Wires, with partner Rob Pursey. They performed a selection of beautiful melancholic songs of love and loss at the festival.

In addition to Catenary Wires, the festival included nine other indie bands; Spearmint, The Loves, The Popguns, Wouldbegoods, Pete Astor, The Metatrons, Deluxor, Mikey Collins and Go! Boadicea.

Sarah says the festival was really special. “It was a great day and went brilliantly,” she said.

“We raised £2,500 for Grassroots Suicide Prevention, that’s £1000 more than the £1500 target we set.”

Brighton based charity Grassroots Suicide Prevention provide support to local people who feel suicidal and their loved ones.

Amelia says her brother’s death left a large and painful hole in the lives of the many people who knew and loved him and Grassroots has become a charity close to her heart.

Sarah said: “Although it’s twenty one years since Mathew died, he is still missed. Amelia and I organised the festival as way of remembering him and to raise money to help prevent the suicide of others.”

She added: “Amelia and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the Indie Festival a success. The Hastings & St Leonards Angling Club and its members for allowing us to use their venue for free and making us feel very welcome, all the bands for playing and being so wonderful, Clare from Kittiwakes Cafe for an outstanding buffet, and an extra special thank you to Suzi Antink and her team from the De La Warr Pavillion for providing their time and expertise and loaning us the PA for free. We couldn’t have done it without them!”

Grassroots Stay Alive app is free to use and offers help and support both to people with thoughts of suicide and to people concerned about someone else. Most of the content is viewable offline, and parts of the app can be customised by the user to suit personal needs. For more information visit: www.prevent-suicide.org.uk or via Facebook.