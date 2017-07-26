Music Festival in ‘Secret’ Gardens

The annual Markwick Gardens Music Festival was held last Saturday (July 22) to raise funds for the gardens upkeep.

The event was organised by the Markwick Garden Association Committee, who are all volunteers.

There was much on offer to keep visitors of all ages entertained with live music from local bands and groups including Local Heroes, 1066 Rockitmen, Big Blue, and Rock Choir.

Youngsters were entertained with games, a bouncy castle, and Birds of Prey. Refreshments included a barbeque, beer tent and scrumptious homemade cakes. There was also a Tombola and Raffle.

The festival is one of the many events held throughout the year. A spokesperson for The Markwick Garden Association Committee says their objective is simply to return the gardens to their previous Victorian and Edwardian splendour, adding: “This calls for continuous maintenance, most of which is achieved by members.

“Markwick Gardens is a beautiful old Victorian garden originally built to be enjoyed by the residents surrounding it. To enable this to continue a small membership fee is charged and kept low by a team of volunteers who work in the gardens and put on fundraising events throughout the Year. More volunteers are always welcome.”

The Markwick Garden Association is open to all who wish to enjoy access to these marvellous gardens, a green oasis bounded by Markwick Terrace, Dane Road, Brittany Road and Charles Road in St Leonards. It is not necessary to live locally. For further information on future events or joining the Association visit the website at: http://markwickgardens.co.uk/