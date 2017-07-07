Mum to join UK’s first Ragnar Relay

A Hastings mum-of-two is taking part in the first ever Reebok Ragnar Relay to come to Britain.

Elizabeth Fowler has signed up to the gruelling challenge, which will see teams of 10 take turns to run 170 miles along the coast from Maidstone to Brighton, passing through Hastings and Rye on its way. The run is traditionally held at locations across the USA and Canada.

The 29-year-old said: “I knew about Ragnar Relays from various online running groups I belong to, so the idea of a UK race was exciting.

“When I heard the route was coming through Hastings, I knew I had to take part. I decided to put a team together, so I put out a post asking for teammates in my favourite running group, Hogwarts Running Club.

“None of us have met before, we only know each other online but we already have being Harry Potter fans in common, as well as a love of running, so I am not worried about us getting along. One of our team was so eager to join, she is coming all the way from Norway.

“Our team is called ‘On Dragons We Ride’, to reflect our love of Harry Potter, and, as well as me, its members are Abbie, Cat, Kimmy, Glenn, Cecilie, Sarah, Jennie, Alex and Caroline. We are a mix of ages and come from all walks of life.”

Elizabeth only started running in 2016 but has already tackled the Hastings Half Marathon twice – although she says she has never taken on anything like the Ragnar Rally before.

She said: “Each team member will run three legs of anything between three and 11 miles each. My third leg is the one that goes along Hastings seafront. Once the last team member is about to finish her final leg, we will all cross the finish line together.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience and I really hope the people of Hastings will come out and support all the runners as they come through our town.”

The relay will take place on September 23 and 24. Visit https://www.runragnar.uk/event-detail/relay/whitecliffs for details.

