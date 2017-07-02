Mum and dad cabs: Sussex parents ‘feel like taxi service’ to children

More than half of parents in Sussex feel like a taxi service to their children, a survey has found.

Some 63 per cent of mums and dads in the county said they felt this way, while admitting they spend 30 minutes every day ferrying their kids to an average of five activities a week.

The survey, done by sandwich brand Subway, also found:

Parents will drive up to 20 miles to the furthest after school activity.

67 per cent help out driving their friends or relatives kids to clubs.

60 per cent of parents said they miss out on the things they love doing because they are constantly giving lifts.

Nearly half of parents (46 per cent) feel like ‘passing ships in the night’ with their partners.

And this dedication to making sure the kids get to enjoy their after-school activities is taking its toll on families’ lifestyles, with 43 per cent of parents in Sussex admit they give their children food on these journeys but not themselves.

Half of parents admit they miss dinner completely or eat late because they are taxiing their kids to clubs, the survey of 2,000 parents in the South and South East regions of the UK found.

