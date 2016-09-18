‘Mr Passion’ raises £4k for charity...

Local hero, David Marshall, Night Manager at Beauport Holiday Park in Hastings, raised over £4,000 on Saturday September 3, by carrying out a sponsored 24 hour cycle ride, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Charity for Kids.

Dave rode 100 times around the two mile circuit at Beauport Holiday Park, Hastings, which commenced at 3pm on Saturday September 3, completing the challenge before his allotted time of 3pm on Sunday September 4.

Dave, who is known locally as ‘Mr Passion’ says that due to the hilly nature of the park, based on altitude calculations, his achievement proved the equivalent of cycling up Mount Everest! He added: “The funds raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and local children’s charity, Charity for Kids - supporting 4 year old Logan Hide, who suffers with quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, to purchase a specialist Tricycle, which costs £1,500.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“I knew the challenge would be tough, but with everyone cheering me on – some throughout the night - and all the support and donations I received, it was definitely a memorable challenge and something I am very proud to say didn’t beat me.”

You can still offer support and donateto ‘Mr Passion’s’ charities by visiting his Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beauportdave