MP launches new Pensioners’ Fair in Hastings

A new Pensioners’ Fair is to take place with the aim of offering support to the retired population of Hastings and Rye.

MP Amber Rudd is hosting the new fair, which is set to take place in June.

The inaugural Pensioners’ Fair brings together voluntary and activity based organisations, local councils, and support and advice services to showcase what they can offer to older residents across Hastings, St Leonards, Rye and the surrounding villages.

There will be around 30 stalls offering support, advice and activities for residents to keep active and help them socialise.

Some of the stallholders this year include: East Sussex County Council’s Adult Social Care, Active Hastings, Hastings Rotary Club, The Pensions Advisory Service, the St Leonards Bridge Club, Cancer Research UK, Citizens Advice Bureau and the Healthy Hastings and Rother Team from the local Clinical Commissioning Group.

The event is being held on the ground floor of the Saga offices in Hastings town centre on Friday June 2, and takes place between 10am and 1pm.

There will be no admission charge to the event.

Amber Rudd says she is pleased with the response the fair has received.

Ms Rudd said: “I am pleased with the response from local organisations wishing to attend my inaugural Pensioners Fair to showcase to local residents who are retired or approaching retirement what services and opportunities are available to them.

“There are fantastic organisations in Hastings and Rye who are helping people every day, from assisting them with their pension to providing them with the support to get fit and healthy.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to see what services are available to them in our local community.”

The Pensioners Fair is open to everyone who wishes to attend, and the support and advice is tailored for those who are already retired or seeking retirement.

More information and a list of stallholders is available by logging on to www.amberrudd.co.uk

* Will you be going to the Pensioners’ Fair? Do you think there is enough support for pensioners locally? Let us know your views at hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk